Release date of ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria announced

Mumbai: Bollywood film ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria will be released on April 29, 2022. Tiger Shroff announced this through his official Instagram page. He also shared the first look poster of the film. ‘Heropanti 2’ was earlier scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

‘Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath #[email protected]_ahmedasas @tarasutaria @nawazuddin.siddiqui @arrahman @rajat_aroraa @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson’, wrote Tiger Shroff on Instagram.

The film is the sequel of ‘Heropanti’, released in 2014. The film marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan who earlier directed ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’ starring Tiger Shroff. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.