Release date of Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ announced

Mumbai: Bollywood action thriller ‘Ganapath’ will be released on December 23, 2022.The makers of the film announced the release date as the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will open in the state in October.

The film has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Earlier Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of his another film ‘Heropanti 2’. The film directed by directed by Ahmed Khan who earlier directed ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’ starring Tiger Shroff will be released on April 29, 2022.

Other Bollywood big-budget films like ‘Shamshera’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will also hit the big screens.