Security forces bust terrorist hideout, arrests two terrorist associates

Srinagar: A joint team of security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security team consisting of Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rastriya Rifles also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) associated with terrorist organizations.

Jammu and Kashmir police informed that Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Riyaz Sathrgund has asked the overground workers to build a hideout in the Rajouri Kadal area of Nowhatta. The hideout was empty. The owner of the house is being questioned by the agencies.

Also Read: Police constable booked for raping a rape victim in Karnataka

Earlier on Sunday, two terrorist were neutralized in the in Watrina village in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and his family members.

https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-470629