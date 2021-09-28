UK Royal Mint launches first gold bar featuring Goddess Lakshmi

London: The Royal Mint in United Kingdom launched its first ever gold bar featuring a Hindu deity. The Royal Mint launched the gold bar with the Hindu Goddess of wealth Lakshmi on it .The gold bar was launched aiming at the Indian community in England who buys gold on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The 20-gram bar contains 999.9 fine gold and was designed by Emma Noble with close collaboration with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff. The gold bar will be given to customers in a specially designed henna patterned sleeve. Each gold bar with a thickness of 2.1 mm will also will come with a unique serial number.

The bar will be blessed at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple’s Diwali ceremony as part of their ‘Lakshmi Poojan’. It will be attended by Royal Mint representatives on November 4.

The gold bar will be available for purchase on the official Royal Mint website. Each bar has been priced at 1080 Pounds.