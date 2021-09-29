30 years of ‘blah, blah, blah’: Greta roasts world leaders at a youth climate summit.

The 18-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg mocked leaders of nations all around the globe, for their unfulfilled promises regarding climate change. She was delivering a speech during the opening session of the Youth4Climate event on September 28th in Milan, Italy.

The exasperated activist imitated the world leaders by saying the words commonly used by them while talking about climate change, decrying them as promises that were never fulfilled. Thunberg equated the 30 years of collective climate actions of the nations to the empty expression of ‘blah, blah, blah’.

While mocking US President Joe Biden, Greta repeated the words ‘green jobs’ to criticise the meaninglessness of the term when it comes to the actual problem. There were several other references to Biden’s speech on climate change at the United Nations General Assembly.

Thunberg warned the world that a Planet B was non-existent. A smooth transition towards a green and low carbon economy was a must in order to fight the intensifying climate crisis.

‘Build back better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah. Net zero, blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral, blah, blah, blah’, she said that these were the only things they could hear from the ‘so-called world leaders.’ She commented that even though those words sounded great, they have not led to any climate actions or hope to the world and that they were empty words and promises.

Youth4Climate forum was an event held in Milan, before several ministers for a high-level meeting prior to the climate talks that will take place in COP26 summit in Glasgow, in November. Alok Sharma, COP26 President, was present at the event where Thunberg addressed the audience.