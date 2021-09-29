Covid-19 Update: Overall infection tally crosses 100,000 in Australia

Sydney: The overall infection tally has crossed 100,000 in Australia. As per the data released by the Department of Health in the country, 1700 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW) has reported 863 new cases and 7 deaths. The second most populous state, Victoria reported 867 new cases and 4 deaths. 13 fresh cases were reported in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Australia is witnessing the third wave of the pandemic and the cases are surging sharply in the country.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said that Australians will be able to test themselves for Covid-19 at home from November 1.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed in several cities in the country in a phased manner. Major cities in the country including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra has been in lockdown for several weeks. As per the authorities, a two-tiered system will be launched in the country. The vaccinated residents will get more freedoms than unvaccinated residents.