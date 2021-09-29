Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty

Pakistan’s former captain and most capped player, Inzamam-ul-Haq, had to undergo an emergency angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore, after complaining of heart-related difficulties and breathing trouble. Ramiz Raja, Inzamam’s teammate and current PCB chairman, subsequently verified on social media that Inzamam had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing the procedure successfully.

According to a family member, Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulties on Monday. He was transported to a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with a mild heart attack following many tests. Doctors urged him to have an emergency angioplasty, which was done by Professor Abbas Kazim, a well-known cardiac surgeon.

Also Read: Google says it is the most searched term on Microsoft Bing

Under his successful career, the 51-year-old played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals. He also served as a head selector from 2016 to 2019 and it was during his time that Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017. On the other hand, a new Pakistan Cricket Board management told him to step down in late 2019 after the World Cup. The former top batsman also served as the coach for Afghanistan’s T20 squad at the 2016 World Cup.