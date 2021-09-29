Fumio Kishida to become Japan’s next Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida, the former Foreign Minister of Japan, won the leadership race of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo, on Wednesday. The victory virtually indicated that the next Prime Minister of Japan would be Kishida.

In his acceptance speech, Kishida pledged that he would lead the party in the general election that will be conducted in a few weeks and that he would lead the country through the Coronavirus pandemic that thrashed the economy of Japan.

Kishida urged his followers to unite to face the lower house and upper house elections, as the leadership election of the Liberal Democratic Party was over. He said that the national crisis was yet alive and they needed to work harder on the Covid-19 response. He added that they needed to compile trillions of yen for stimulus packages by the end of 2021.

Kishida, who is certain to become the Prime Minister at the parliamentary session on October 4th, is the successor of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who did not run for another term as party leader. The Liberal Democratic Party secured a majority in the lower house.

Earlier this week, Taro Kono, a very popular candidate for the PM race was thought to have secured the leader position because of the acceptance and fame he had in the public.