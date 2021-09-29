Gulf country eases Covid-19 restrictions, mask requirement

Doha: Qatar has lifted several Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The decision was taken by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani. The new guidelines will be come into effect from October 3rd,2021.

As per the new guidelines, all government and private employees must return to their offices. All citizens and residents must continue to wear masks in closed public places. But masks are not mandatory in open public places except in markets, exhibitions, events, mosques, schools, universities and hospitals. Also, workers who work in open spaces and communicate with customers must wear masks during their work period.

The government instructed that all citizens and residents must continue to activate their EHTERAZ app on their smartphones when leaving the house for any reason. Mosques will be allowed to open for daily and Friday prayers and children will be allowed to enter mosques. Museums and public libraries will be allowed to work in full capacity.