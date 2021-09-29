I hope you’re well: Genelia D’Souza to troll calling her ‘vulgar aunty’

Genelia D’Souza is a cheerful actress who has captured the hearts of millions with her acting abilities. While she has been a force to be reckoned with in terms of talent, her sense of humour has also been the talk of the town. For the closing episode of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, the actress will be joined by her spouse Riteish Deshmukh. During her chat with Arbaaz, Genelia discussed the trolling culture, which has become an accepted part of celebrity life.

Riteish and Genelia were shown in the trailer discussing a viral footage, in which she was seen rolling her eyes when the Housefull star was conversing with Preity Zinta. Though the video became viral, it also received some negative feedback. Arbaaz continued the interview by reading one of the remarks on Genelia, which read as follows: ‘Besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn’t suit your age and face especially when you’re married and got two kids dadi amma. Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They’ll be like, even we don’t act anything like this.’

Also Read: ‘I have permanent stretch marks’: Kangana Ranaut on gaining and losing 20 kg for ‘Thalaivii’

Responding to the troll, Genelia said: ‘I don’t think he’s having a good day at home. I hope you’re well, bhaisaab. I hope you’re really okay at home.’

Riteish later addressed the subject of celebrities being trolled, saying that they must have grown a thick skin against it. On the professional front, Riteish will next be seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey.’