IndiGo announces new flight services

New Delhi: The low-budget air carrier, IndiGo has announced that it will operate flights from Kanpur to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Kanpur is 71st domestic destination to be added to the airline’s network.

Kanpur- Delhi service will begin from October 31st and the Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bangalore, and Kanpur-Mumbai will begin from November 1st. Earlier the airline had launched services connecting Gwalior to Delhi and Indore.

The Indian budget air carrier was ranked world’s fifth best low-cost airline in 2021 by Skytrax. The World Airline Awards announced by the Skytrax are based on a survey data collected from air travellers between September 2019 and July 2021.