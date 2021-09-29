Malpractices and paper leakage: Aspirants seek cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam, submits plea in SC

New Delhi: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by NEET-UG aspirants, seeking the cancellation of the examination, alleging the leakage of question paper and other malpractices in NEET-UG 2021 examination. The plea sought the cancellation of exam conducted on September 12, 2021, and requested for conducting a fresh exam instead.

Several NEET-UG aspirants, who moved the apex court, requested a stay on the declaration of results NEET-UG 2021 till the current plea is disposed of, citing instances of cheating, malpractices, impersonation and leaking of test papers. The petition also sought directions to the Education Ministry, National Testing Agency and National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of Security protocols including biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers etc., to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

The plea sought directions to the CBI and Director General of Police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to submit a fact-finding report before the top court within a week, including all the relevant information and documents as well as the findings regarding the alleged malpractices in NEET-UG exam 2021. It’s further added that even if students benefit illegally, it would amount to grave injustice.

The plea said that on September 12, the day of the examination, Rajasthan police arrested 8 people including 18 year-old NEET aspirant Dineshwari Kumari, and seven others who were helping her in cheating. The police had arrested the student, along with invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of the exam centre’s administration unit, Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle and four others in connection with the case.