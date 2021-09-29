DH Latest NewsDH NEWSIndiaNEWS

NIA Court rejects Sachin Waze’s plea for ‘house custody’; home food to be continued

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court  rejected an application filed by  Sachin Waze to send him to ‘house custody’ on health grounds citing post-op care following his ‘heart surgery’. Judge A T Wankhede ordered him to be kept at the special hospital cell at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, adding that an earlier order to permit him home food can be continued.

 

Waze, a dismissed assistant police inspector, is the prime accused in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.  He recently underwent an ‘open heart surgery’ at a city hospital. Following this, last week, his lawyer had applied to the special NIA court that Waze be allowed to recover at home.

 

National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed his plea, stating that the accused might abscond if put under house custody, which was considered by the court. Waze and nine other accused in the case are currently in judicial custody.

