Samsung launched 5G smartphone Galaxy F42 in India: Know specifications, price

Mumbai: Samsung has launched its latest 5G smartphone Galaxy F42 in India. The phone will go on sale from October 3rd on Flipkart.com, Samsung Online Store and select retail stores.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and has 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone has three cameras on the rear- a 64MP main lense, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lense and another 2MP macro camera. One the front it provides a 8MP camera for selfie. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung offers a 5,000mAh battery life.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be priced at Rs 20,999 for 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999. As part of the launch offer, Samsung India is offering the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be available in Matte Black and Matte Aqua colour variants.