Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks indices slipped down for the second day in a row. The losses in banking and financial services shares has weighed upon the equity indices. BSE Sensex fell 254 points to close at 59,413. NSE Nifty ended at 17,711, down by 37 points.

7 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 1,918 shares ended higher while 1,361 closed lower. The Nifty Midcap was up 1.22% and Nifty Smallcap was down 0.18%. The BSE Midcap was up 0.65% and BSE Smallcap was up 0.28%

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, NTPC, Coal India, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, Hindalco, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ONGC, Cipla and Bharat Petroleum. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro.