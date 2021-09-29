UAE based Malayali entrepreneur granted long-term residency by Oman

Muscat: UAE based Malayali entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil received the long-term residency visa of Oman. The Chairman and Managing Director of VPS health Care based in the UAE Dr Shamsheer Vayalil had received the UAE Golden Visa in June 2019. VPS Healthcare operates Burjeel and Lifecare hospitals in Oman and owns 24 hospitals in total across the UAE and India.

Lulu Group Chairman and vice chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. M A Yusuff Ali also received the first long-term residency visa of Oman. Yusuf Ali had previously received the UAE Golden Visa and premium residency visa of Saudi Arabia.

Oman launched the long-term residency visa (Investor Residency Programme) for foreign investors to attract more foreign investment. Under the scheme, foreign investors will be provided with residency visa for a period of five to ten years. A total of 22 foreign investors received the visas from Khais bin Mohammed Al Youssef, Minister of Commerce and Industry at an event held in Muscat.

The Ministry said that the programme was launched to grant foreign investors and retirees long residency visas aiming at creating more job opportunities in the country, create more opportunities for local products, strengthen Oman’s economic structure and ensure investment quality. Applications for Investor Residency Programme will be received from 3 October, 2021, through the ministry’s e-investment services.