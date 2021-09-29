UAE launches 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa: Know how to apply

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has opened the application processes for the five-year multiple-entry tourist visas. The new visa will be issued for all nationalities. People having this visa can enter the UAE multiple times and can stay in the country for 90 days in each visit. This can be extended to another 90 days. The cost of the visa is 650 UAE dirham.

People wishing to apply for the visa from immigration departments in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra can apply can apply directly on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA)-www.ica.gov.ae-. All documents including bank statements of the applicant must be uploaded on the website. People wishing to get visa from Dubai must apply to GDRFA.

How to apply:

1. Upload application information, including name, service beneficiary details, address inside the UAE, address outside the UAE.

2. Upload attachments including coloured photo, passport copy, medical insurance, and bank statement for last six months. Applicants must have a balance of US Dollar 4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies in the last six months.

3. Review the application

4. Pay the application fees

5. Receive visa by e-mail