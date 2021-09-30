Angela Merkel commemorative teddies sold out, German toy factory reveals

Berlin: To commemorate Angela Merkel’s time as chancellor, a German toymaker is making a batch of commemorative teddy bears that have been sold out even before she left office.

They come with their hands resting in the ‘Merkel rhombus’, the chancellor’s trademark pose with her thumbs and fingers lightly bracing together. It is a symbol of her calm leadership.

Customers love it so much that this edition has already sold out. The first batch of 500 toys sold in just a few days, says Martin Hermann, managing director of Hermann-Toys, a family business which has been operating since 1920. Hermann says the 180 euros price tag reflects the hours of work that goes into making the bears, which feature Merkel’s characteristic hairstyle and are dressed in her trousers and jacket. ‘The bear is entirely made here and takes about four hours per bear,’ Hermann said from the business in Coburg in northern Bavaria.

Merkel, in power since 2005, did not run for re-election in Sunday’s election and plans to step down once a new German government is formed.