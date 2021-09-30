Cheque books of these three banks will be invalid from October 1

Mumbai: Cheque books of three nationalized banks – Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), United Bank of India (UNI)- will become invalid from October1st, 2021. Earlier, the union government had merged these three banks with other banks. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Allahabad Bank was merged with Indian Bank.

Punjab National Bank urged the customers of the UNI and OBC banks to get new cheque books of PNB with PNB IFSC and MICS. Customers can issue PNB cheque books via ATM, online banking, official PNB app or by visiting any nearby PNB branch. The Indian Bank also urged customers of Allahabad Bank to issue new cheque books with Indian Bank’s IFSC and MICS.

Earlier, four other public sector banks were also merged other banks. Syndicate Bank was merged into Canara Bank, and Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India. After the merger, PNB has become India’s second largest bank after State Bank of India (SBI).