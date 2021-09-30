India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated that the southwest monsoon will withdraw from some parts of northwest India from around October 6. The national weather agency said that conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon. Monsoon usually withdraws from the northwest India from September 17. Last year, the monsoon started withdrawing from western parts of northwest India on September 28.

Meanwhile, the agency forecasted heavy rainfall in several states due to Cyclone Gulab. Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal may receive isolated heavy rainfall till October 3. Jharkhand and Rajasthan may witness extremely heavy rains at isolated places on October 1.

The weather agency also predicted widespread rainfall in southern India from October 1. As per the weather bulletin, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka may receive very heavy rainfall from October 2 to 4.