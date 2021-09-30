La Palma volcanic eruption: Air quality stabilises.

On Wednesday, a steaming pyramid of black rock rose from the Atlantic Ocean as the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano ran into the ocean. The reaction sent huge plumes of steam into the air. Authorities announced that the air on the island was fine to breathe as the white steams caused concerns about the air quality in the islands.

The volcano has been erupting for ten days consecutively and the lava reached the sea on Tuesday night, which accumulated at the bottom of a cliff near the Tazacorte town of La Palma island. A cone of debris appeared above the waterline after the lava entered the ocean.

Juan-Tomas Vazquez, a marine geologist aboard the Ramon Margalef research vessel, said that the lava was creating a structure which they called a ‘lava delta’ that would extend the island to the west further.

The oceanographer in charge of the research mission, Eugenio Fraile, said in a video conference that the steam was harmless for then, but the monitoring efforts were importance to analyse the risk.

Since the volcano erupted on September 29th, thousands of people from more than three villages on the island were evacuated from their homes immediately. The molten magma has consumed nearly 530 houses entirely and has destructed many banana plantations in 10 days.