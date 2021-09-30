State government imposes a ban on sale, bursting of firecrackers up to January 31

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state starting from October 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Rajasthan government has instructed all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.

The state government took this decision after several experts warned a possibility of another surge of Covid-19 pandemic after Diwali. The experts claimed that the largescale bursting of firecrackers will cause a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues. They said that during the pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also banned firecrackers last year from November 9th to 30th in the National Capital Region and in all places where the average air quality in November had dropped below the ‘poor’ category.