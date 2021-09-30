Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for third day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices settled lower for the third day in a row in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 59,126, lower by 287 points. NSE Nifty slipped 93 points to close at 17,618. In the month of September, Sensex surged 5.68 % and Nifty advanced 5.89 % in the September series

10 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.42% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.74%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,845 shares ended higher while 1,430 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and SBI Life. The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Asian Paints, Shree Cement, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, JSW Steel, HSFL Life, Bajaj Auto and State Bank of India.