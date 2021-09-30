‘We are the future generation’: Young climate activists demand their voice to be heard at COP26.

The young climate activists who took part in the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy, and are asking for a seat at the table during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, want their voices heard in the program that will decide their future.

Thousands of campaigners which includes Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, gathered in Milan this week to raise their voices against the unfulfilled promises of the world leaders.

Eduarda Zoghbi, a young delegate from Brazil, said that they wanted to be a part of the decision-making process that will affect all their futures. She said that they wanted their thoughts to be channelled in the program.

On Wednesday, they formulated a list of proposals that are to be included in the agenda of COP26, that will be widely discussed by the ministers of energy and climate, in the next few days. Zoghbi said that their message to the world leaders was to include youth in their discussions about climate change and global warming.

They shared their concerns about the little amount of effort that each leader had put into fulfilling their pledges. They said that so much had been promised by the leaders but only a little work has been done to tackle the climate crisis.

The young people who gathered in Milan with concerns over their future, which was created by the actions of their elder generations, demanded to all the world leaders and United Nations for their voices to be heard for the better future of the planet.