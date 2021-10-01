23-year-old BharatPe Co-founder is the youngest self-made individual on Hurun Rich List

New Delhi: The top 100 wealthiest persons in India have been announced by the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. The youngest person on the list is Shashvat Nakrani, the 23-year-old co-founder of BharatPe. He is one of 13 people on the list born in the 1990s that the listing body considers being self-made.

In 2018, Nakrani and Ashneer Grover co-founded the BharatPe payment app. In 2015, he enrolled in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and earned a Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology. BharatPe provides retailers with a single QR code that can be used to accept payments via PayTm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM and more than 150 other UPI applications.

There are 46 founders of 26 unicorns on this year’s list. The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 features 1,007 people, up 179, across 119 cities, up 5, with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

With a net worth of Rs 24,300 crore, Byju Raveendran and his family are India’s 67th wealthiest people, ahead of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Anand Mahindra. For the tenth year in a row, Mukesh Ambani remains at the top of the list.