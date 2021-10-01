Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to hit theatres on January, 2022

Several high-profile films have recently revealed their release dates, with Gangubai Kathiawadi being the most recent to do so. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It will be released in cinemas, on January 6, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, however, it was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Alia Bhatt completed the filming of Gangubai Kathiawadi on July 27. The film’s new release date has now been revealed by Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst. He wrote: ‘THE WAIT IS OVER… SLB ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF ‘GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI’: 6 JAN 2022… #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s #GangubaiKathiawadi – starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn – to release on 6 Jan 2022… Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada.’

Gangubai Kathiawadi is reported to be a Gujarati woman who was betrayed, sold off and forced into prostitution after arriving in Mumbai with her boyfriend. In the mid-nineteenth century, Kathiawadi developed links with a slew of underworld figures and gained control of parts of South Mumbai. She became a brothel proprietor and is said to have worked for the upliftment of women and orphans in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red-light district. The film also has Parth Samthaan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in key parts.