Best facilities and services for senior citizens: Kerala receives Vayoshreshtha Samman

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala received the Vayoshreshtha Samman, 2021, for the best State that provides services and facilities to senior citizens and implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007. Kerala Social Justice Department secretary Rani George received the award for the state, from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi.

An official statement issued by the Kerala government said that, among the 13 awards distributed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Kerala was the only state that received an award among various institutions and individuals. ‘Kerala is being rewarded for its excellence in implementing the policies for the senior citizens and maintaining a high level of social and economic security for its grey population. The state has a high population of senior citizens and the award is a boost for the state and its efforts,’ the release said.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy, Ramdas Athawale, Pratima Bhaumik and other renowned people were present at the event.

