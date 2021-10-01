Dalit students are forced to sit separately for meals, Investigation underway

There are allegations that the management of a primary school in Amethi engaged in caste-based discrimination. During the midday meal service at Gaderi village school, Dalit students were reportedly making their way through various queues. Police have registered an FIR, and the district chief has suspended the school principal. Additionally, the principal has been accused by parents of abusing her students.

Kusum Soni, the principal, however, is now claiming that the village head locked down the gates and disrupted classes on school premises while refuting the allegations made against her. The false allegations are a result of an individual who claimed to represent the village head, Pawan Dubey, coming here, pushing everyone out, locking the school gates, and taking pictures of the school and posting those on social media. The news agency ANI quoted Soni as saying that he had filed a complaint with the police.

Vinay Kumar Jaiswal, the village head, said parents and students had complained about problems during meals at the school. However, he could not find the teacher there. Jaiswal claimed that she doesn’t arrive on time and doesn’t care about the students. In the meantime, a detailed investigation is underway after the FIR was filed against Soni under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. As soon as he learned of the situation, district magistrate Arun Kumar ordered an investigation by the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA), who suspended the principal.