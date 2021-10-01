Greece to impose Covid-19 restrictions on Thessaloniki.

Greece will impose new Covid-19 restrictions on its second largest city of Thessaloniki, due to the rise of new Covid-19 cases in the city. The cases have surged in the northern parts of Greece while other parts have succeeded in stabilizing the situation, the government stated on Thursday.

The government will move the city of Thessaloniki, along with its neighbouring regions of Halkidiki and the central city of Larissa, into tier four Covid-19 restrictions on October 1st. Greece recorded a resurgence of Covid-19 infections this year even though it managed to get through the first phase in a better shape.

On Thursday, 33 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the country with over 2,000 new cases. The country has administered more than 12 million shots of vaccine, with 58 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The government has planned to increase the vaccination rates to 70 percent as soon as possible for building immunity against the virus, widely across the country.

The authorities will ban music at public places like cafés, restaurants, and bars with a night-time curfew in the city of Thessaloniki, for at least a week starting on 1st of October. Further extensions will be decided by the Civil Protection Ministry after the review of Covid-19 cases on October 6th.