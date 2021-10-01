Greta Thunberg to become the second youngest Nobel Prize winner.

The world leaders are preparing for the United Nations Climate Change Conference coming up by the end of October. Meanwhile, Nobel Peace Prizes will be announced three weeks before the climate summit, which might be a message to the United Nations gathering in Glasgow to make critical decisions about the future of the planet.

The prize watchers say that this could be the year of Greta Thunberg, as she is one of the nominees listed for Nobel Peace Prize this year. If Thunberg wins the Nobel Prize for Peace this year, she would be the second youngest person to receive a Nobel Prize, after Malala Yousafzai.

Those who closely observe the Nobel Prize events indicate that the five membered committee who decides the winner of Nobel Peace Prizes would keep in mind, the global issues that need immediate attention. As the climate summit is fast approaching, the most relevant issue might be climate change.

COP26 is considered as the last chance for humanity to set goals to reduce global warming, by the scientists. If the world hopes to keep the average temperature below 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, crucial pledges and decisions must be taken by the world leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the next decade. If the summit fails to make binding targets for net zero emissions, the climate catastrophe cannot be averted, experts say.

The significance of the issue could point to Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist. Dan Smith, Director of the Stockholm International Peace research Institute, says that the committee often sends messages through the Nobel Laureates. This would be a strong message to send to COP26 that will happen in between the dates of announcement of the winner and the awarding ceremony.

The Norwegian lawmakers have included Alexei Navalny, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and WHO along with Greta Thunberg in their lists, Reuters reported.