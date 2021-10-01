Mumbai Police share ‘Chunni thik karo’ and other dialogues to highlight misogyny

The Mumbai Police Department’s social media pages are dedicated to informing the public about significant announcements in a funny way. In a recent post, the team sent out a strong warning against the usage of misogynistic language in Bollywood films. Some of the phrases from Kabir Singh, Dabangg, Chashme Baddoor, Maalamaal and other films were highlighted by the department. Many people were pleased by the thought-provoking message and it received a lot of support from the internet.

The image, which was uploaded on Instagram, features lines from several films. From Kabir Singh’s ‘Preeti chunni thik karo’ to Chashme Baddoor’s ‘When you can’t change the girl, change the girl,’ the department exposed the obvious usage of gender insensitive dialogues that might have a negative impact on the attitude of society.

‘Cinema is a reflection of our society. Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care – unless you want the law to intervene!’ read the caption.

See the post here: Mumbai Police uses film dialogues to share strong message against misogyny

The post, which was shared on September 30, has received over 1.4 lakh likes and many comments. Every statement expressed by the department in the description was echoed by netizens. Many people have brought up more misogynistic examples from various films.