Permission granted to ‘hunt down’ the man-eater tiger of Nilgiris

Chennai: An order was issued to hunt down the infamous ‘man-eater’ tiger that had killed at least four people and more than 20 cattle in the surrounding areas of Gudalur forest range in the Nilgiris district. The permission was granted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj on Friday.

In an order issued under Section 11 (a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Dr Shekhar stated that, ‘the Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Muthamalai Tiger Reserve, Udhagamandalam, has been authorised to take immediate action to hunt down the tiger identified as MDT 23 by engaging forest department personnel with strict adherence to the provisions of the section and the Guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) as the tiger has become very dangerous to human life in the area’.

The order added that the entire operation should be photographed and video recorded, and a detailed report on the incident should be submitted after the completion of operation. It also noted that the entire operation should be carried out precisely, and assistance from Kerala’s forest team and special task force should be taken for hunting down the tiger. The decision to kill the troublesome tiger was taken after an extreme operation to capture it alive for the past one week, that failed to yield any result.

