Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Two newly elected members, Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan, were sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to the new members, in his chamber. Sonowal took oath in Assamese language, while Murugan took oath in Tamil.

Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and also of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) was elected from Assam. Murugan, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting, was elected from Madhya Pradesh. They were elected to the upper house, in recently held by-elections.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P P K Ramacharyulu and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.