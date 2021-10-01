Throws pen at student, loses eyesight, Kerala teacher gets 3 lakh fine with rigorous imprisonment

Thiruvananthapuram: A government school teacher in Kerala has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and fined rupees three lakhs over a tragic incident when she threw a pen at a student, which hit his eyes, permanently damaging his vision. The accused, Sherifa Shajahan served as a teacher of the Malayankeezhu Kandala Government School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The verdict was given 16 years after the incident, by POCSO Court Judge, KV Rajaneesh, who added that non-payment of fine will add three more months in jail. The court observed that the conduct of the teacher, who is supposed to be a role model for students, was a socially unacceptable crime.

Sherifa Shajahan, a native of Thoongampara, had thrown a pen at a student of class 3, as he talked to friends during class, on January 18, 2005. She had thrown the pen to divert attention and to avoid disturbing class, but it pierced into the left eye of the eight-year-old boy causing complete loss of vision.

Also read: Proposal rejected: Pala College student brutally murdered by her classmate on campus

The teacher was suspended for six months by the school soon after the incident, but was reappointed back at the same post. The boy underwent three surgeries, but was unsuccessful.