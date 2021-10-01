Why is Bangladesh blocking all India media channels? The truth comes to light

Foreign channels will not be allowed to broadcast content in Bangladesh starting from Oct 1 st , unless they broadcast a clean feed. Dr Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said several foreign media channels do not abide by government rules and regulations. This resulted in a direct ban on all non-clean feeds going forward.

As Hasan Mahmud noted, ‘the channels are not transmitting clean feed even though we asked them repeatedly to do so. We have decided we cannot let any more foreign channels air without the clean feed policy after September 30’. According to Bangladesh government policy, all foreign media channels are advised to tailor their content to the region where the content is broadcast. In other words, Bangladesh should not air Advertisements on television broadcasts.

As part of the government’s plan to reduce advertisements in television broadcasts, mobile courts will be set up. From October 1, mobile courts will be conducted across the country. ‘The concerned distributors and cable operators will be held accountable if they do not obey the law’, he said. Feed from the neighboring countries of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will be processed in this fashion. The decision had also been relayed to his Indian counterpart a few days ago. Mahmud told his Indian counterpart about clean feed broadcasting during his recent trip to India.

The Bangladeshi government is also planning to digitalize its cable network in Dhaka and Chittagong. As a result, analog systems will be rendered obsolete in these cities. Adding to that, he said the digital platform is ready for broadcasting via set-top boxes. By the end of the year, a similar digitising system will be implemented in Kumilla, Bogura, Dinajpur, Kushtia, Rangamati, and Cox’s Bazar.