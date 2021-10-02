400 million dollars get approved for Covid vaccinations in Nigeria.

On Friday, Nigeria was approved to receive a 400 million dollars in World Bank financing to roll out Covid-19 vaccination programmes in the country, World Bank said in a statement.

The financing is provided via the International Development Association, signed by a board of directors from World Bank. The financing is estimated to be enough for the country to buy Covid-19 vaccines for 40 million people, which is approximately 18 percent of its population. It will also enable the most populous country in Africa to support vaccine administration to 110 million people.

Nigeria has currently administered about five million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to its 200 million population. The COVAX program has enabled the country to receive millions more doses of Morderna and AstraZeneca vaccines from other rich countries that donated its surplus vaccine doses.

Nigeria also purchased a 1.12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the African Union programme. Another 7.7 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will be delivered to the country from other nations through United Nations’ COVAX scheme.

The government of Nigeria reported last month that more than 20 percent of the labourers in the country lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.