Allu Arjun unveils grandfather’s statue on his birth anniversary

Allu Arjun and his brothers, Sirish and Bobby, unveiled Allu Ramalingaiah’s statue at Allu Studios in Hyderabad, on Friday, at his 100th birth anniversary. The actor took to his social media handle to share photos of himself and his brother, as well as the statue of his grandpa Ramalingaiah.

Sharing the pictures from the occasion, Allu Arjun wrote: ‘Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah Garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios.’

Allu Ramalingaiah was a renowned comedian in the Telugu cinema industry. He has featured in over 1000 films as a comic and character actor over his career. In 1953, Allu Ramalingaiah made his Tollywood debut with Puttillu. In 1990, he was given the Padma Shri and in 2001, the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award. Allu Ramalingaiah had noteworthy parts in Mayabazaar, Missamma, Sankarabharanam and Yamagola towards the conclusion of his career. He was praised for his witty performances and comic timing.