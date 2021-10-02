Attempt to abscond with lover; Man killed in Karnataka by girlfriend’s relatives

Belgaum: A 24 year old man was killed in Belgaum, Karnataka, over a love affair and attempt to flee, by his girlfriend’s relatives. Victim, identified as Abbas Mulla, was found murdered and beheaded on a railway track, after being caught while absconding with his lover.

Abbas was in love with a 21-year-old girl from Belgaum, and the couple decided to get married, despite opposition of the girl’s family. They fled from the place in the morning, but the girl’s family caught the two at the Belgavi border. Abbas was brutally beaten to death by the girl’s brother and relatives and his body was then taken to the railway track.

The body was found by locals in the morning. The girl’s brother and relatives went into hiding after police launched an investigation. Abbas Mulla was working as an electrician in Belgaum. The girl is a third year graduate student.

