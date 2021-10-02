‘Bowing’ to ‘respected Bapu’: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the ‘respected Bapu’, saying that the noble principles of Mahatma Gandhi are still relevant and give strength to millions today. On International Day of Non-Violence, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the world to heed Gandhi’s message of peace and build a ‘better future for all’. He further said that it’s time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. ‘The era of hatred, division, and conflict is over’, he added.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/GE63jP2Nhe — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

During his radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi urged people to buy Khadi products to celebrate Bapu’s Jayanti. On Gandhi’s 152nd birthday, a meeting with gram panchayats, samitis as well as village water and sanitation committees on the Jal Jeevan Mission will be held at 11 a.m. on 2nd October via video conferencing.

Read more: UK will receive fuel from the British army from Monday: Government

Moreover, he will launch the Jal Jeevan Mission App, aimed at increasing awareness among stakeholders and increasing transparency and accountability of the Mission’s programs. The video conference will also see the launch of Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh in which any individual, institution, corporation, or philanthropist, regardless of their location, can support providing clean drinking water in all rural households, schools, Anganwadi centres, Ashramshala centers, and other public institutions.