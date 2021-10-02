Chay-sam splits! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announces separation

Star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, confirmed their decision to part ways, through their social media handles, on Saturday. The couple who were married for over four years, announced their decision through an official statement, shared on respective social media handles.

‘To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,’ the statement by Samantha read. Chaitanya shared the similar version of the statement signed by him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUhawZvrPK9/

Chaitanya, the son of South veteran Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, met Samantha, on the sets of their 2010 film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and started dating soon after. They got engaged in January 2017 and got married in October, same year. The couple had two weddings – one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding.

Speculations about their seperations have been running through social media pages since last month, after Samantha dropped surname Akkineni, from her handles. The actors had worked together in films like ‘Manam’, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ , ‘Majili’ and ‘Autonagar Surya’.