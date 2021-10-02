Covid-19 Update: India crosses 90 crore vaccinations

New Delhi: The overall vaccination has crossed 90 crore in the country on Saturday. This was updated by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

‘India crosses the landmark of 90 crore COVID19 vaccinations. Shri Shastri ji gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan’. Revered Atal ji added ‘Jai Vigyan’ and PM Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan ‘Jai Anusandhan’, tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. In the second phase which started from February 2, frontline workers were vaccinated. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The vaccination for all people aged above 45 began from April 1. From May 1, all people aged above 18 were also included in the mass vaccination drive.

The country took 85 days to touch the 100 million vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 200 million mark and 29 more days to reach the 300 million mark, took 24 days to reach 400 million and then 20 more days to cross the 500 million vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 600 million mark and took only 13 days to reach 700 million from 600 million on September 7. The total number of doses administered crossed the 750 million mark on September 13 and 840 million in September 23.