Cyclone Shaheen: Gulf country announces two-day holiday

Muscat: Oman has announced two days holiday in the country due to Cyclone Shaheen. The government has announced holiday for public and private sector employees on Sunday and Monday. The holiday will not be applicable in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

The Ministry of Social Development has announced that work in nurseries and rehabilitation centres will be suspended for two days from October 3. The Ministry of Labour has also announced the suspension of all its electronic services.

As per Oman Meteorology, the center of Cyclone Shaheen is about 330 km away from Muscat Governorate and 250 km away from Ras Al Hadd. The authority urged all residents to take precautions, keep away from low lying areas and avoid crossing wadis, or valleys.