Ford India’s former MD Anurag Mehrotra joins Tata Motors

Anurag Mehrotra, Ford India’s previous managing director, has joined Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle division. Mehrotra has been appointed as vice president of international business and strategy for the division.

Mehrotra, who was also the president of Ford India, resigned on September 24 following a significant restructuring exercise by the American automaker, which included the shutdown of manufacture and sales of Ford’s existing line of automobiles and a $2 billion loss.

Mehrotra spent most of his career at Ford, where he oversaw marketing, sales, and service activities. September 30 was his last day at Ford. He will report to Girish Wagh, executive director and head of the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit (CVBU) at Tata Motors.

Tata Motor’s commercial vehicle exports are a minor part of the company’s overall CV sales, accounting for only 12% of total CV sales as per August sales statistics. Mehrotra was vice president of corporate marketing at WNS Global Services, a business process outsourcing firm, where he was in charge of lead development and brand growth in North America and Europe before joining Ford India.