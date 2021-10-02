‘Irresponsibly shaming the nation’: Varun Gandhi slams ‘Godse zindabad’ tweeters

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi slammed those who tweeted ‘Godse Zindabad’, glorifying the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying they are irresponsibly shaming the country.

‘India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today. Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation’, Varun Gandhi tweeted.

The hash tags saying ‘Nathuram Godse Zindabad’ (long live Nathuram Godse) were posted by a section of right-wing workers, including a Lok Sabha MP, and the tag became viral on Gandhi Jayanthi day, with more than 70,000 handlers using that on twitter, mainly for criticising it.

Some right wingers have often posted comments praising the man, who shot dead the father of the nation, on January 30, 1948, especially on the days linked to India’s most renowned freedom fighter.

