Medium intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Ita Nagar: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Basar in Arunachal Pradesh. So far, there are no reports of any casualty, injury or damage to property. The epicentre of the earthquake was at 143 km northwest of Basar at a depth of 10 km said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier in September 25, a medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh was hit by another earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale on September 19 also.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the northeastern states in India are extremely prone to high-intensity earthquakes. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5.