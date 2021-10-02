Ninja-like man injured US special forces in California

There is no doubt that US special forces can deal with any situation, but most likely not with a ninja. In the early hours of the morning, a man dressed as a ninja attacked US special forces on an airfield north of Los Angeles. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Gino Rivera. He arrived at the Inyokern Airport in the Mojave Desert on Friday night, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Upon reaching and scouting the area, he launched an attack against the US special forces guards. As he attacked two officers with swords and hurled rocks at another, he also attacked an officer with his sword. ‘On 9/18/21 at 1:10 AM, Ridgecrest Substation deputies responded to Inyokern Airport for an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies discovered the suspect had assaulted a victim with a sword and thrown a rock through a hangar window, hitting an additional victim in the head,’ the Kern County Sheriff’s office said.

According to the police officers on the scene, Rivera refused to obey the police officers’ orders and commands. In light of the situation, the culprit had to be controlled with a taser. As soon as Rivera dropped his sword, he was taken into custody by the police.

The police have not yet identified the motive behind this deadly attack, but Rivera has been booked into the ‘Central Receiving Facility for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstruct/delay a peace officer,’ Sheriff department tweeted. As a result of the ninja attack, the wounded officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.