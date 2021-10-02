Release date of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt announced

Mumbai: Sanajay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will be released on January 6, 2022. The film maker announced the release date through his social media handle.

‘The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you’, wrote Bhansali on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt plays the title role in the film which is based on the life of Gangubai, Gangubai , the woman gangster who ruled Kamathipura in Mumbai during the 1960s. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film is based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, written by S Hussain Zaidi.

Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa also play pivotal roles in the film. Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgan are also playing cameo roles in the film. The film also marks the debut of television actor Shantanu Maheshwari.