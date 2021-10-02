Remembering India’s second PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary

Lal Bahadur Shastri was one of the most prominent proponents of Indian independence, fighting notably for the country’s underprivileged. Today is the occasion of the 117th birth anniversary of India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, on October 2, 1904.

‘Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen,’ PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri:

1. Shastri took part in the Salt Satyagraha in 1930, for which he was imprisoned for almost two years. He became a loyal follower of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

2. He took part in the Quit India Movement in 1942, when India demanded the British depart.

3. After Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964, he became the second Prime Minister of India and led the country throughout the 1965 war with Pakistan.

4. Shastri was also in charge of the White Revolution, a drive to promote milk production. He also advocated the Green Revolution in India in 1965, with the goal of increasing farmer wealth and making India self-sufficient in foodgrain production.

In India, the Green Revolution is still regarded as a model operation that benefitted the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

5. As the man of the renowned slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,’ Shastri continues to encourage India’s farmers and soldiers.

6. ‘India will have to hang her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable,’ was one of his numerous inspiring mottos.