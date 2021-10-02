SS Rajamouli announces release date of ‘RRR’

Chennai: ‘Bahubali’ director SS Rajamouli announced the release date of his upcoming period film ‘RRR’. The much-hyped film will be released on January 7,2022. The film starring Tollywood actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

The movie was scheduled to be released on Oct 13th this year but but got postponed as many theatres were still not operating due to the pandemic.

The film bankrolled by DVV Danayya is made in a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore. The film portrays the life of two Indian revolutionaries named Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The OTT rights of the film was earlier bagged by Netflix and ZEE5. Film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5 and the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR will be on Netflix.