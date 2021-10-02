Upcoming Assembly Elections: Nadda holds meeting with BJP general secretaries

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda held meetings and discussions with Party general Secretaries, on the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, on Friday. Nadda presided over the meeting, and inquired about the on-going activities of the organisation, and preparations for the upcoming five states elections.

Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, National Joint General Secretary (Organization) Shiv Prakash, General Secretary Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh, D Pundeshwari and Dushyant Gautam were present in the meeting and discussions.

Discussions were held on the situation of the organisation in the states facing polls, and emphasis was laid on informing people about works of the central government. Officials revealed that many activities of the organisation, including the work started from the Prime Minister’s birthday which will continue till October 7 were also reviewed in the meeting.

